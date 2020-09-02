ECS T10 Rome JJB Vs BRCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club (JJB) will square off against Brescia Cricket Club (BRCC) in the league match of the ECS T10 Rome on Wednesday, September 2. The match will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. Here are the JJB vs BRCC live streaming details, info on how to watch ECS T10 Rome live in India and where to catch JJB vs BRCC live scores.

Also Read: JJB Vs BRCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live Game Info

JJB vs BRCC live streaming: JJB vs BRCC live scores and preview

JJB enter into the match after winning their first two fixtures and will look to continue their winning momentum against BRCC in the upcoming match. On the other hand, BRCC are yet to take the field after their first match got washed out.

Also Read: IPL 2020: CSK Rubbish Rumours About Harbhajan Singh Missing This Year's Competition

JJB vs BRCC live streaming: ECS T10 Rome weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the ECS T10 Rome JJB vs BRCC match and the conditions will continue to remain the same for the course of the contest. Coming to the pitch, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first as the weather conditions continue to remain cloudy.

Also read: Trinbago Perfect After 7 Games In Caribbean Premier League

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: ECS T10 Rome live in India and JJB vs BRCC live streaming details

The telecast of ECS T10 Rome live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy JJB vs BRCC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Rome JJB vs BRCC live streaming will begin at 1:30 PM IST. For JJB vs BRCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Also Read: IPL 2020: BCCI Announces Bengaluru-based Bill Payment Platform CRED As Official Partner

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: JJB vs BRCC squad details

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: JJB squad

Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Adnan Ali, Abdul Rehman, Hasnat Ahmed, Gurjinder Singh, Zahid Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Zain Abdeen ul, Bachittar Singh, Waqas Ali, Muhammad Yaseen, Hamza Saad, Shueb Khan, Suleman Ali, Usama Munir, Raheem Qureshi

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: BRCC squad

Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Naseer Hussain, Basharat -Ali, Imran Naveed, Rizwan Muhammad, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad, Ammad Khan, Imad Khan, Javed Muhammaad, Shadnan Khan, Ali -Abbas



Image credits: European Cricket