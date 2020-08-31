ECS T10 Rome RCC Vs KLCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Roma Cricket Club (RCC) will square off against Kent Lanka Cricket Club (KLCC) in the opening match of the ECS T10 Rome on Monday, August 31. The match will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. Here are the RCC vs KLCC live streaming details, info on how to watch ECS T10 Rome live in India and where to catch RCC vs KLCC live scores.

Also Read: RCC Vs KLCC Dream11, Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live

RCC vs KLCC live scores: All you need to know about ECS T10 Rome

The ECS T10 in Rome will witness 10 teams battling it out to win the trophy. The teams taking part in the tournament are Roma Capannelle, Asian Latina, Bergamo, Brescia, Janjua Brescia, Jinnah Brescia, Kent Lanka, Kings XI, Roma and Rome Bangla. A total of 25 matches will be played across seven days at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground in Italy.

Also Read: Babar Azam Equals Virat Kohli's Record Of 1500 Runs In 39 T20I Innings; Watch Video

RCC vs KLCC live streaming: ECS T10 Rome weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, there will be rain during the ECS T10 Rome RCC vs KLCC match and the conditions will continue to remain the same for a couple of hours. Coming to the pitch, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first as the weather conditions continue to remain cloudy.

Also Read: Suresh Raina's Rift With CSK Captain MS Dhoni Could Be Strong Reason For IPL 2020 Exit?

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: ECS T10 Rome live in India and RCC vs KLCC live streaming details

The telecast of ECS T10 Rome live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy RCC vs KLCC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Rome RCC vs KLCC live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For RCC vs KLCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Also Read: CSK Owner N Srinivasan Accuses Suresh Raina Of Arrogant Behaviour After Quitting IPL 2020?

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: RCC vs KLCC squad details

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: RCC squad

Rajeewa Kulatunga, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala, Dinidu Marage

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: KLCC squad

Nimesh, Kumarasinghe, Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna, Danushka Prasanna Silva, Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Sankalpa, Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil Renath, Alessio Herath, Sameera Fernando, Malshan Fernando, Bashitha Pieres, Jagath de Silva, Lakshan Fernando, Nalaka, Lakmal

Image Credits: European Cricket