RCC Vs KLCC Dream11, Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live

Roma Cricket Club (RCC) are all set to face the Kent Lanka Cricket Club (KLCC) in the opening match of the ECS T10 Rome, which will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 31 at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our RCC vs KLCC match prediction, RCC vs KLCC Dream11 team and probable RCC vs KLCC playing 11.

Also Read: CSK Owner N Srinivasan Accuses Suresh Raina Of Arrogant Behaviour After Quitting IPL 2020?

RCC vs KLCC live: About ECS T10 Rome

The T10 competition in Rome will witness 10 teams competing in 25 matches to win the trophy. The teams taking part in the tournament are Roma Capannelle, Asian Latina, Bergamo, Brescia, Janjua Brescia, Jinnah Brescia, Kent Lanka, Kings XI, Roma and Rome Bangla

Also Read: Pakistan Team Becomes Subject Of Jokes On Social Media After Five-wicket Loss To England

RCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction: RCC vs KLCC Dream11 team, squad list

RCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction: RCC vs KLCC Dream11 team: RCC squad

Rajeewa Kulatunga, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala, Dinidu Marage

Also Read: IPL 2020: Title-holders Mumbai Indians Unveil Their New Jersey Ahead Of The Marquee Event

RCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction: RCC vs KLCC Dream11 team: KLCC squad

Nimesh, Kumarasinghe, Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna, Danushka Prasanna Silva, Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Sankalpa, Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil Renath, Alessio Herath, Sameera Fernando, Malshan Fernando, Bashitha Pieres, Jagath de Silva, Lakshan Fernando, Nalaka, Lakmal

Also Read: Here's Why CSK's Suresh Raina Pulled Out Of IPL 2020 In UAE And Returned To India

RCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction: RCC vs KLCC Dream11 top picks

Dinidu Marage

Ranil Omaththage

Bashitha Mihindukulasuriya

RCC vs KLCC match prediction: Probable RCC vs KLCC playing 11

RCC vs KLCC match prediction: RCC playing 11

Sujith Rillagodage, Dinidu Marage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Crishan Kalugamage, Riccardo Maggio, Quirijin Gunning, Ranil Omaththage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Prabath Ekneligoda, Dilak Fernando

RCC vs KLCC match prediction: KLCC playing 11

Danushka Tikiriyadura, Mithun Jayamanna, Bashitha Mihindukulusuriya, Singin Chakrawarthige, Kasthuru Arachchilage, Handi Jagath de Silva, Romesh Lakmal, Colomba Maha Perera, Thimira Welikalage, Ruchira Naotunna, Dissawe Mudiyanselage

RCC vs KLCC Dream11 team

RCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction

As per our RCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction, RCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction, RCC vs KLCC Dream11 top picks and RCC vs KLCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RCC vs KLCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: European Cricket