ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC Vs COCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Olten CC (OLCC) will square off against Cossonay CC (COCC) in the league match of the ECS T10 St Gallen on Friday, June 26. The OLCC vs COCC live match will be played at the Gründemoos ground, St Gallen in Switzerland. Here are the OLCC vs COCC live streaming details, OLCC vs COCC live telecast in India details, OLCC vs COCC live match details and where to catch the POCC vs ZUCC live scores.

OLCC vs COCC live streaming: OLCC vs COCC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will be cloudy weather conditions during the OLCC vs COCC live match but the pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket with the bowler getting a decent bounce and some help from the surface but batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss.

OLCC vs COCC live scores: OLCC vs COCC live telecast in India and OLCC vs COCC live streaming details

The OLCC vs COCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the OLCC vs COCC live streaming of the ECS T10 St Gallen by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the OLCC vs COCC live match. The ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs COCC live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs COCC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Switzerland's Twitter page.

European Cricket Network and Cricket Switzerland announce Dream11 European Cricket Series St. Gallen https://t.co/h9am0RNmvK — CricketSwitzerland (@CricketSwiss) June 12, 2020

ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs COCC live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs COCC live scores: Squad updates: OLCC

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam.

ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs COCC live scores: Squad updates: COCC

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan, M Ahmadzai and R Jayakody.

OLCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs COCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

OLCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs COCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: OLCC

Y Thirnavukarasu, M Shahid, T Thanabalasingham, A Usman, P Ratnarajah Varothayan, M Kamran, Ali Nayyer, G Navaretnarasa, M Stanikzai, S Thanasegaram and K Nalinambika

OLCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs COCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: COCC

W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, V Bhat, A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, J Sinh, A Vinod, T Rasalingam and M Ahmadzai

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)