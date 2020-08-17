ECS T10 Vienna ACW Vs PAK CC Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Austria CC Wien (ACW) will square off against Pakistan CC (PAK CC) in a league match in the ECST10 Vienna on Monday, August 17. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. Here are the ACW vs PAK CC live streaming details, info on how to watch ACW vs PAK CC live in India and where to catch ECS T10 Vienna bash live scores.

ECS T10 Vienna live streaming: About ECS T10 Vienna

The tournament will feature 5 teams which are: Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. The playoff round, including the ECS Vienna final, is scheduled for August 21.

ACW vs PAK CC live streaming: ACW vs PAK CC weather and pitch report

As per Accuweather, the weather is unlikely to favour the two teams with chances of a thunderstorm during the match. Coming to the pitch, the strip appears to be a bowler's delight. The team winning the toss, therefore, is likely to opt to bowl first.

ECS T10 Vienna Bash live scores: ACW vs PAK CC live in India and ECS T10 Vienna live streaming

The TV broadcast of ACW vs PAK CC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy ACW vs PAK CC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Vienna live streaming will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can also catch ACW vs PAK CC live streaming on European Cricket Network's YouTube channel.

ECS T10 Vienna ACW vs PAK CC live streaming: Squads for ACW vs PAK CC contest

ECS T10 Vienna ACW vs PAK CC live streaming: ACW squad

Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai, Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq and Amit Parihar.

ECS T10 Vienna ACW vs PAK CC live streaming: PAK CC squad

Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol and Shadnan Khan.

ECS T10 Vienna live streaming: ACW vs PAK CC probable playing XI

ECS T10 Vienna live streaming: ACW probable playing XI

Taqui Rezai, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Sharan Gill, Sarfaraz Zadran, Farhaan Mohideen, Pranav Khanna.

ECS T10 Vienna live streaming: PAK CC probable playing XI

Amar Naeem, Arslam Arif, Zeeshan Arif, Saveez Khawaja, Sikander Hayat, Shadnan Khan, Naveed Hassan, Itibarshah Deedar, Israr Ahmad, Mohamed Zalmai, Jaweed Sadran.

(IMAGE CREDITS: EUROPEAN CRICKET)