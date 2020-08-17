ECS T10 Vienna ACW Vs PAK CC Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Austria CC Wien (ACW) will square off against Pakistan CC (PAK CC) in a league match in the ECST10 Vienna on Monday, August 17. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. Here are the ACW vs PAK CC live streaming details, info on how to watch ACW vs PAK CC live in India and where to catch ECS T10 Vienna bash live scores.
The tournament will feature 5 teams which are: Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. The playoff round, including the ECS Vienna final, is scheduled for August 21.
As per Accuweather, the weather is unlikely to favour the two teams with chances of a thunderstorm during the match. Coming to the pitch, the strip appears to be a bowler's delight. The team winning the toss, therefore, is likely to opt to bowl first.
The TV broadcast of ACW vs PAK CC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy ACW vs PAK CC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Vienna live streaming will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can also catch ACW vs PAK CC live streaming on European Cricket Network's YouTube channel.
Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai, Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq and Amit Parihar.
Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol and Shadnan Khan.
Taqui Rezai, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Sharan Gill, Sarfaraz Zadran, Farhaan Mohideen, Pranav Khanna.
Amar Naeem, Arslam Arif, Zeeshan Arif, Saveez Khawaja, Sikander Hayat, Shadnan Khan, Naveed Hassan, Itibarshah Deedar, Israr Ahmad, Mohamed Zalmai, Jaweed Sadran.