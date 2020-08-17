VIA Vs ICV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Vienna Live Game Info

Vienna Afghan Cricket Club (VIA) will take on Indian Cricket Club Vienna (ICV) in the league match of the ECS T10 Vienna tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Monday, August 17 at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our VIA vs ICV Dream11 prediction, VIA vs ICV Dream11 team and VIA vs ICV Dream11 top picks.

VIA vs ICV Dream11 prediction and preview

The tournament will feature 5 teams which are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. Vienna Afghan Cricket Club and the Indian Cricket Club Vienna will be playing their first match in the tournament. Both the teams will be looking to get off to winning start in the tournament and set the tone for rest of their campaign. After making their VIA vs ICC Dream11 team, viewers can catch all the live action from the tournament on Dream Sports' FanCode along with live scores and commentary.

VIA vs ICV Dream11 prediction: Squads for VIA vs ICV Dream11 team



VIA vs ICV Dream11 prediction: VIA squad

Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Aman Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Zain Mohamad, Baseer Khan, Ishak Safi, Aziz Khaksar, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Sahel Zadran

VIA vs ICV Dream11 prediction: ICV squad

Mehar Cheema, Sumit Dhir, Kunal Joshi, Mani Singh, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Toni Sain, Kumud Jha, Avtar Singh, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Satish Kaul, Sunny Bains, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra, Qadargul Utmanzai, Sumer Shergill

VIA vs ICV Dream11 top picks

Kunal Joshi

Razmal Shigiwal

Ahmad Ghani

Noor Ahmadzai

VIA vs ICV Dream11 team

VIA vs ICV Dream11 prediction

As per our VIA vs ICV Dream11 prediction, ICV will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The VIA vs ICV Dream11 prediction, VIA vs ICV Dream11 top picks and VIA vs ICV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VIA vs ICV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET)