The semi-final clash between India and Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup saw the fielding department yet again becoming the ultimate differentiator. The Aussie side, which secured the victory over India by 5 runs showcased some sublime and nippy action on the field. And leading the act was none other than the veteran Ellyse Perry.

At 153/6 after 18 overs, India were on course to chase the target of 173 runs, however, the penultimate over proved to be too costly for India and too economical for the team in Yellow jersey. Jess Jonassen, who was given the responsibility to bowl the over, picked the right spots in the first half of the over, however, on the fourth Sneh Rana made the right contact to guide the ball to the square leg. The ball looked destined to go for a boundary but Ellyse Perry flew in the picture to save vital two runs for her side. Here's the cut-out of Perry's wonderful fielding.

The 32-year-old's heroic act on the field brought out reactions from Cricket fans on social media. Here are few of them.

Australia reach final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup for 7th time

The save by Perry was monumental in the context of the game as after that India succumbed to the pressure of not getting the boundaries when needed. Hence the bottom line was formed that read, Australia beat India by 5 runs, and booked its place in the final of the T20 World Cup for the record 7th time. Australia will await the winner of England and South Africa. The final will take place on Sunday, February 26.