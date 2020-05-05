Ellyse Perry Finds It 'easier' To Bowl To Virat Kohli Than Facing Jasprit Bumrah

Ellyse Perry is one of the most talented cricketers in the world at the moment. She is a perfect ambassador for women's cricket globally. Ellyse Perry has been the backbone of the Australian women's cricket team. Over the years, Ellyse Perry has produced several match-winning performances both with bat and ball and still continues to do so.

Ellyse Perry chooses to bowl to Virat Kohli than face Jasprit Bumrah

Recently, Ellyse Perry was involved in a live session with TV presenter Ridhima Pathak where she spoke in length on several facets of the sport and also talked about her life in lockdown. The presenter conducted a “Would You Rather” challenge for the Ellyse Perry.

One of the interesting questions which were shot at Ellyse Perry was whether she would want to face Jasprit Bumrah or bowl at Virat Kohli. Ellis Perry, after a brief pause, finally had her pick. She revealed that she would rather choose to bowl at Virat Kohli than to face the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. Ellyse Perry said, “Yeah…Bowl to Virat.”

Ellyse Perry responds to CSK star Murali Vijay's request for dinner

Recently, Ellyse Perry responded to India's Test cricketer and Chennai Super Kings batsman Murali Vijay's dinner request. During a recent interaction when the star Australian all-rounder was reminded about Murali Vijay's dinner request, she went on to say that it was very kind of the Tamil Nadu batsman and that she is flattered. Meanwhile, Perry also jokingly hoped that the Test specialist would be paying for it. It was during an interaction with his IPL team CSK that Murali Vijay went on to say he wishes to have dinner with Ellyse Perry as she is so beautiful.

IMAGE COURTESY: ELLYSE PERRY INSTAGRAM