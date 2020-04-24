Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: When The Maestro Made Virat Kohli Drink With Him For First Time

If there is a modern day batsman who can beat Sachin Tendulkar's records one day, it would be Virat Kohli. The Indian captain emerged as one of the best batsmen in the world over the last decade and enjoys to dominate bowlers throughout formats. Kohli is one of the many cricketers, who have been inspired by Sachin Tendulkar and began to play cricket because of the Little Master.

During the 2016 England tour of India, Virat Kohli had talked to former England captain Michael Vaughan for an interview on The Telegraph. During this interview, Virat Kohli had revealed that growing up, many Indian players were very strict in not mentioning drinking or partying in front of their senior players. Therefore, when the great Sachin Tendulkar offered Virat Kohli a drink, the batsman declined.

Kohli told Tendulkar that he did not drink, only for the latter to persist more. Eventually, Kohli accepted the offer to have a drink with the batting legend. "Eventually I said I will have four ice cubes. From then on it was pretty easy.", Kohli was quoted as saying about Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have shared a very special relationship as the younger Kohli has always tried to let Tendulkar know of the impact he has had on him. After famously carrying Tendulkar on his shoulders after India's 2011 World Cup victory, Kohli had said how the team was only returning the favour to Tendulkar for carrying a billion expectations on his shoulders for 21 years. In Tendulkar's autobiography, the Little Master also wrote about how Kohli had touched his feet in the dressing room after his cricket retirement in 2013. On Friday, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share his Sachin Tendulkar birthday wish.

