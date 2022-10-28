'Embarrassing': Here's What Pak Cricketing Icons Said On Their WC Humiliation To Zimbabwe

Ex-Pakistani cricketers lambasted the poor selection of the Pakistani Cricket team after the dismal loss to minnows Zimbabwe in the T20 Cricket World Cup on October 27, when the Pakistani team chasing a modest total of 130/8 in 20 overs lost the game by 1 run in the last ball of the match. This is Pakistan’s second consecutive defeat after losing to India.

The Pakistan cricket team is bearing the brunt of selecting average players and team management, said former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, “Very Very embarrassing, really really embarrassing. This is the outcome of selecting average players, team management and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). I am super, super disappointed… and losing against Zimbabwe,” and added it will now be difficult for Pakistan to enter the super-12 stage. “Now, It will be very difficult for Pakistan to get through to super 12. It will now get into ifs and buts… but why are you putting yourself into that position? I had shared in a video two months back… you will keep selecting the average people, you will get an average outcome. Very disappointing.”

‘Chairman has become the God of PCB’

Another Pak fast bowler Mohammad Amir demanded the ouster of the PCB’s chairman and said, “From day one, I said poor selection. Now who will take the responsibility for this. I think it's time to get rid of the so called chairman who has become the God of PCB and so called chief selector,” moreover another former Pak bowling sensation Wasim Akram expressed his view on the loss to Zimbabwe with a 3-word tweet, “What a shocker”.

In a nail-biting finish, Pakistan lost by one run in the last ball of the match, unable to chase a negligible total of 131. Zimbabwe posted a total of 130/8 in 20 overs courtesy of some intense bowling by Pakistan's pace battery. For Zimbabwe, Sean Williams top-scored with 31 off 28 balls. Playing his first match of the T20 WC, Mohammad Wasim bagged a four-wicket haul for Pakistan. Shadab Khan took three while Haris Rauf clinched one wicket in his quota of four overs.

Pakistan’s opening pair, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan didn’t click and both got out early on 4 and 14 runs, respectively. Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza got rid of Shan Masood, who once again did the bulk of the scoring with a quick 44 off 38 balls. Pakistan was put under further pressure by Raza by taking two more wickets.

IMAGE: PTI / AP / TWITTER