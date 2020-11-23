Jasprit Bumrah Braces Up For New Challenges In The Upcoming All-format Australia Series

Team India's limited-overs pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has said that he will be looking to challenge himself against the best during the upcoming all-format bilateral series against Australia Down Under. The series gets underway on November 27 with both the former world champions locking horns in the first One Day International at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

'Looking forward to it': Jasprit Bumrah

"It will be interesting, always a challenge when you go to Australia and it is a well-fought series. You look forward to it as you always want to play against the best, you always want to challenge yourself and be in pressure situations," he told ANI in Dubai during the business end of the IPL. "Looking forward to it will be an interesting tour. Many new exciting things are also there, you have the pink-ball Test match. Hoping everything goes well and we will have a good time," he said.

Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2020

The premier pacer will be heading into the upcoming series riding high on confidence after an outstanding performance in the Dream11 IPL 2020 where the 26-year-old had bagged 27 scalps in 15 matches for Mumbai. He finished the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker behind young Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada who managed 30 wickets in all the 17 games that he had got to feature for Delhi.

Coming back to the 13th edition of the marquee tournament, Bumrah was instrumental in Mumbai's record fifth title triumph. He decimated Delhi's batting line-up with figures of 4/14 in Qualifier 1 during their stiff run chase of 201. Nonetheless, the quickie could not replicate the playoff heroics in the final as he went wicketless by conceding 28 runs in his four overs.

In the end, the reigning champions made it a one-sided affair by registering a five-wicket win chasing 157. In fact, Delhi could not get the better of the five-time champions even once in this year's tournament in all the four matches that the two sides had featured in ( Two league games + Playoff & Final).

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)

