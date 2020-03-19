Emerging Cricketer Riyan Parag Abused By A Fan On Social Media; Posts Screenshot

Riyan Parag is one of the emerging all-rounders of India. His talent was discovered during the last edition of the IPL where he had represented the Rajasthan Royals. Parag had a good season as he impressed one and all with his brilliant cricketing abilities. He scored 160 runs and picked up two scalps in IPL 2019. The youngster had played a few handy knocks as well for the Royals as a result of which the inaugural edition winners decided to retain him for the upcoming edition. Meanwhile, the 18-year old was recently abused by a fan on social media.

Riyan Parag abused by a fan, posts a screenshot

Recently, the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder had posted a picture on his Instagram story after which a fan had come forward to school him, using filthy slang and saying in unkind words that the youngster should concentrate on his cricket and that he has the abilities to become a future cricketer which is the reason why he is following him on social media. The fan concluded by abusing him in Hindi. However, the budding cricketer did not shy away from posting the screenshot of that fan's comments on social media. The screenshot has not been reproduced in the story as it is abusive.

Earlier, England's premier pacer Jofra Archer had condemned racial abuse and had also shared a snapshot of the person's comments. Coming back to the IPL, the 13th edition of the tournament which was supposed to get underway from March 29 has been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19 that has been spreading its tentacles all over the globe. Apart from IPL, even the Pakistan Super League (PSL) semi-final matches have been postponed due to Coronavirus scare.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

