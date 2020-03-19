Virender Sehwag Aims To Earn ₹22 Crore In One Year By Launching New Sportswear Brand

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag recently opened up a new sportswear store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. On Tuesday, March 17, the 2011 World Cup winner launched his first-ever retail outlet titled VS Store. It is reported to be a high-performance sportswear store and it comes under the banner of Viru Retail Pvt Ltd. His sportswear business is a collaboration between the World of Viru Pvt Ltd and Stitched Textiles Pvt Ltd.

Virender Sehwag VS Launch

At a company release, it was announced that the Virender Sehwag VS launch will go for a pan-India presence. It is also planning to enter leading e-commerce platforms within six months. Virender Sehwag’s company is currently planning to open up over 50 such stores by the end of the fiscal year and aiming to earn approximately ₹22 crore in revenue.

Virender Sehwag VS Launch – Updated net worth

According to msn.com, Virender Sehwag net worth is estimated to be a staggering ₹255 crore. It comprises of his total earnings from his salary from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and his Indian Premier League contracts. It also includes revenue he generated through private businesses and endorsements.

Virender Sehwag stats before retirement

Before the Virender Sehwag VS launch, the explosive opener dazzled on the cricket field for India during his playing days. The right-handed batsman is widely considered as one of the greatest opening batsmen across all formats. The 104-Test veteran scored 8,586 runs at an average of 49.34 and was part of the world No. 1 Test side between 2009 and 2011. He has also scored 8,273 runs in 251 ODIs with 15 centuries and 38 half-centuries.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

