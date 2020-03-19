'End Of The Day, We Both Were On Drip': Laxman Recalls 'VVS' Eden Gardens 2001 Fightback

On March 14, 2001, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman scripted one of cricket's most memorable comebacks in the India vs Australia second Test. The Rahul Dravid-VVS Laxman partnership helped India celebrate a massive 171-run win over Australia despite being enforced a follow-on in the first innings.

Laxman recalled the match while writing to a leading news daily and said that he and Dravid were on drips by the end of the day.

He added that the two of them just talked to each other the way they talked to each other when they played for South Zone. Laxman furhter stated that there was serenity whenever he batted with Rahul. He then apprised about the importance of the second new ball and said that the two knew that once they got through that phase and played to their strengths, the Australians would start making errors.

VVS Laxman was already in and was looking to play a big innings after falling for a half-century in the first. The Rahul Dravid-VVS Laxman partnership batted Australia out of the game as the duo batted for more than 100 overs recording a mammoth 335-run stand. Laxman got to his personal best 281, which at that time was the highest score by an Indian in Tests, while Dravid also amassed a scintillating 180.

Further elaborating on the very very special innings, the former cricketer highlighted the mistakes of the Aussies, stating that the opposition gave them a lot of boundary balls and they knew that because of the heat and humidity they were getting tired. Laxman added that the duo kept on motivating each other and as it turned out, they batted the whole day.

As a result of their partnership, India declared at 657/7. Harbhajan Singh led the rout with the ball as Australia were bundled out for 212, handing India a famous victory. VVS then emphaises on the contribution of everyone in the changing room and credited the team for the positivity, enthusiasm.

