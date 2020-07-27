Emirates Cricket Board Confirms Receiving BCCI's Letter Of Intent To Host IPL 2020

Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that it has received the official Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). UAE had earlier hosted the first half of the 2014 IPL because of the Lok Sabha elections in India.

The league's Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel on Sunday confirmed that BCCI has sent the letter to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket Board Secretary-General in an official statement said that there are many factors that influence the operations and logistics of hosting what is the world's most exciting, popular, and lucrative tournament.

"This is a massive movement of people and equipment and we now need to bring in the experts to discuss all aspects of UAE hosting the IPL," Usmani said.

"This includes the Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Sports Councils, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah Tourism Bodies and the respective Government entities - such as the Police Forces and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, all who have had strong, proven experience in such activities and we will work together to ascertain the best practices to support and deliver on a successful edition," he added.

BCCI sends acceptance Letter

"Yes, we have sent the acceptance letter to the ECB and both the boards will be working together from now on to stage the tournament," Khaleej Times quoted Patel as saying. ECB had sent the proposal to the BCCI in April to host the 13th edition of the IPL, which was originally scheduled to commence on March 29 in India. However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Patel said that the eight IPL franchises -- Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and the Royal Challengers Bangalore -- will hold their respective pre-tournament training camps in the UAE. He said that the training camps will be held in the UAE in a bio-secure environment and "the teams need at least three to four weeks to prepare for the tournament".

IPL 2020 to begin on September 19

The 13th edition of the IPL which was indefinitely postponed had to be moved out of India owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. The tournament will begin on September 19 and the final will be held on November 8. It has been reported that the New Zealand cricket board has already decided to issue NOCs to its players to participate in the IPL. The window for IPL was made possible after the ICC postponed the upcoming T20 World Cup.

