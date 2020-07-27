IPL 2020 Snub Might Cost South Africans ₹34.6 Crore, CSK & RCB Likely To Be Most Affected

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is set to commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Amidst the ongoing global pandemic, the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played between October and November this year was recently delayed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), thus prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to swoop in and accommodate the timeframe.

Cricketing boards like Cricket South Africa and New Zealand Cricket both have already announced no objection certificates (NOC’s) for their players who are participating in IPL 2020, since the Indian event is not on course to collide with their respective cricketing assignments.

Also Read | AB De Villiers Was Surely In South Africa's Plans For T20 World Cup: Quinton De Kock

IPL 2020: Participation of South African cricketers in doubt, may lose IPL riches

Even though Cricket South Africa recently announced handing out NOC’s to their players, cricketers from the rainbow nation are likely to miss out on IPL 2020 action. South Africa is currently under strict lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic with no international travel allowed by their government. If the ongoing travel restrictions continue to remain in effect till November, as many as 10 South African cricketers will lose out on a collective sum of ₹34.6 crore (US$4.6 million) from their IPL 2020 salaries.

Several South African players like Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje and Colin Ingram, who are lined-up for the much-awaited Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020), are already barred from reaching the Caribbean as of now. The knockout matches of PSL 2020, which is likely to coincide with IPL 2020 sometime between October and November, may also suffer a similar fate.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Broadcasters Yet To Be Officially Informed By BCCI About Tournament Plans In UAE Even After IPL Dates Confirmation

IPL franchises like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are likely to be most affected by the South African snub. Both CSK and RCB have three Proteas cricketers each in their IPL 2020 line-ups. During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, CSK retained their veteran campaigners Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Lungi Ngidi while RCB retained their charismatic batsman AB de Villiers. Additionally, RCB also acquired paceman Dale Steyn and all-rounder Chris Morris at the auctions.

Apart from CSK and RCB, other IPL franchises with South African presence in their line-ups are Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. CPL 2020, scheduled for a launch date of August 18, inches closer with no sign of change on travel restrictions by the South African government. If the trend continues, IPL franchises will find it difficult to get their replacements in time because of a similar situation in other countries as well.

Amongst the South Africans, only Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir might be relieved, having played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year, as they were paid their full amount for their participation in the tournament.

Also Read | IPL Dates Set For 13th Edition, Players To Travel 25 Days Prior For Quarantine

IPL 2020 salaries for South African cricketers

AB de Villiers (RCB) – Rs.11 crore (US$1.5 million)

Dale Steyn (RCB) – Rs.2 crore (US$267,250)

Chris Morris (RCB) – Rs.10 crore (US$1.3 million)

Faf du Plessis (CSK) – Rs.1.6 crore (US$213,853)

Imran Tahir (CSK) – Rs.1 crore (US$133,658)

Lungi Ngidi (CSK) – Rs.50 lakh (US$66,829)

Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians) – Rs.2.8 crore (US$374,123)

David Miller (Rajasthan Royals) – Rs.75 lakh (US$100,247)

Hardus Viljoen (Kings XI Punjab) – Rs.75 lakh (US$100,247)

Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) – Rs.4.2 crore (US$561,185)

PSL 2020 salaries for South African cricketers

Six South African cricketers took part in this year’s PSL 2020 before it came to a halt in the playoffs. Players like Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir all belong in the Platinum salary category where salary caps are PKR23m-PKR34m (approx. US$147K-US$218K).

Also Read | AB De Villiers, Imran Tahir Amongst 10 RSA Cricketers Who Might NOT Play In IPL 2020

Image credit: IPLT20.COM