Emirates D20 League DUB Vs AJM Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Dubai are set to face Ajman in the upcoming match of the Emirates D20 League on Thursday, December 17. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the DUB vs AJM live streaming, DUB vs AJM squads, Dubai vs Ajman live scores and how to watch Emirates D20 live in India.

Emirates D20 League live: DUB vs AJM preview

Dubai are just two points ahead of Ajamn on the points table and in the running for a place in the playoffs. They have 4 points from six matches and have a chance to widen the gap on the points table by winning this upcoming clash. Ajman, on the other hand, had lost to Dubai in the earlier fixture and will look to settle the scoreline by winning the upcoming match.

Dubai have played a match lesser (5 matches) and have just two points to their name. They will look to add two more points to the tally by winning the match. Though Dubai will start as slight favourites, Ajman will look to put up fight. Fans can expect a great contest between bat and ball.

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The strip at Dubai is a balanced one with bowlers and batsmen both getting help from the surface. While the batsmen have managed to put runs on board, the bowlers have been equally fighting back and have been able to dominate the batsmen. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to give his bowlers a chance to defend it.

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, an uninterrupted game of cricket is on the cards. There could be some cloud cover during the match, however, the chance of rain coming down is less throughout the fixture. The humidity forecast reads 48% with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.

DUB vs AJM squads

DUB Squad: Adnaan Khan (wk), Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Shiekh (c), Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq, Tahir Latif, Bilal Cheema, Rudra Mahadev, Syed Muhammad Haider, Rahul Bhatia, Ronak Panoly, Saqib Manshad, Muhammad Usman.

AJM Squad: Sharif Asadullah (C), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Gul, Zubair Zuhaib, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Nasir Aziz, Rishab Mukherjee, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Anand Kumar, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad.

DUB vs AJM live streaming: Emirates D20 League live in India and Dubai vs Ajman live scores

The Emirates D20 League will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to watch the DUB vs AJM live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For Dubai vs Ajman live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.

Image Source: FanCode

