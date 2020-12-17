Shoaib Malik Dedicates LPL 2020 Title Win To Peshawar Attack Victims, Fans Laud Cricketer

Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik added yet another feather to his hat after playing a significant role in the final of the Lanka Premier League. The star batsman was the top-scorer for the side in the ultimate game and was also adjudged as the 'Player for the Match' for his wonderful batting. Along with the championship, the cricketer also earner appreciation for a special post-match gestrue.

LPL 2020 champions: Shoaib Malik dedicates momentous win to Peshawar attack victims

On December 16, 2014, the nation of Pakistan was left shell-shocked after the news of the Peshawar school massacre broke out. Seven heavily armed terrorists entered the Army Public school in the morning and shot indiscriminately. As many as 150 were reported after the incident, out of which 134 were small children.

Six years after the horrific incident, the people of Pakistan are still yet to come out for the grief. Shoaib Malik took to his Twitter account to dedicate the victory to the Peshawar attack victims. The batsman scored a gutsy 46 from 35 deliveries in the crucial encounter and guided his side to a challenging total of 188 against Galle Gladiators on Wednesday. Jaffna Stallions then restricted their opposition for 135 to emerge as the LPL 2020 champions. Shoaib Malik also picked up two vital wickets in the game. This is what the batsman poster after the victory-

- Another WIN, another TROPHY, another Man Of The Match in the Finals... Alhamdulillah!



I dedicate today's win to the little champs who lost their lives in the Peshawer tragedy. #NeverForget#LPL #OnlyJaffna #Cricket #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/QxImq13W19 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 16, 2020

Fans applaud the cricketer for his gesture

Congratulations sir ❤️💚

You are a really big hearted man ... May God bless you.. — গোলাপি 😍😍 (@Mohd_Golap) December 17, 2020

Sir you are a true legend of this game. Respect 🙌🙌🙌 — Umair Hamid (@UmairHa62835832) December 16, 2020

Great gesture by the world-class batsman @realshoaibmalik. He also remembered the children of #APSPeshawarAttack. — Junaid Kazi (@JunaidQazi4) December 16, 2020

You’re a good man Shoaib! Looking forward to next year. 😃 — Rahul Sood 🦄🐴 (@rahulsood) December 17, 2020

@realshoaibmalik a true Professional and Hard worker



True role Model and Inspirational



Congratulations — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) December 16, 2020

Tennis star Sania Mirza shares father Imran's appreciation post for Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik career

The cricketer is often hailed highly for his stellar performances in limited-overs cricket. Apart from being exceptional with the bat, he also is a dependable bowler. Malik enjoyed a lengthy run as Pakistan's middle-order batsman and also was rewarded with the captaincy in 2007 for his consistent performances. The 38-year-old has featured in 116 T20Is and has 2335 runs to his name and has also picked up 28 wickets in the format.

Shoaib Malik has played 285 ODIs for the Pakistan team and has amassed 7534 and claimed 158 wickets. He has 1898 runs in 35 Test matches. The all-rounder is a popular name in franchise-based T20 leagues around the world and is a regular feature in them as well. The player was surprisingly dropped from the Pakistani squad for their upcoming T20I series in New Zealand and was also left out for the Zimbabwe series.

Image source: LPL Twitter

