Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay Set To Reunite In Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 2021 For Tamil Nadu?

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Wednesday named a 26-man probables list for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The tournament is scheduled to be played across six states under-bio secure environment from January 10 to 31. The BCCI had to postpone the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy to January 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Washington Sundar and T Natarajan miss out

The likes of Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay and Vijay Shankar have all been included in the list. The trio were recently part of Dream11 IPL 2020 which took place in the UAE. Dinesh Karthik was the skipper of the Kolkata side for a couple of matches before giving away captaincy to Eoin Morgan. Murali Vijay was a part of Chennai side, while Vijay Shankar played for Hyderabad.

Apart from above-mentioned names, K.B Arun Karthik and medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier were also included in the probables list for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Arun Karthik returns to play for Tamil Nadu after a gap of seven years, while Sandeep Warrier, moved from Kerala to Tamil Nadu ahead of the season.

The Men’s Senior State Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has selected the following Players as probables for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament. #TNCA pic.twitter.com/mhlnLR4QwX — TNCA (@TNCACricket) December 16, 2020

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is part of the Test side in Australia, all-rounder Washington Sundar and left-arm pacer T Natarajan did not make the cut. According to PTI, the selected players will play three practice matches on December 19, 20 and 21 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the city. The final squad will be picked on December 21. As per the report, a TNCA official said they were awaiting word on the actual size of the squad for the tournament from the BCCI.

IPL 2021 auction: Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI asked to postpone Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Earlier PTI had reported that that top domestic sides like Karnataka, Saurashtra and Punjab have officially requested the BCCI to conduct the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy from January instead of proposed December 20 date as they would be short of preparations for a big-ticket event like this.

Multiple media reports had also reported that the IPL 2021 auction will happen at the start of next year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently asked the state associations on the structure of the shortened season as it plans to create six bio-secure hubs across the country between December and March.

