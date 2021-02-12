Emirates Plays Spoilsport To Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan Women Series, Men's Series Uncertain

The Pakistan and Zimbabwe women's teams were originally scheduled to battle it out in three ODIs, and three T20Is. However, the decision taken by Emirates Airlines to cancel the Dubai-Harare route from 13th to 28th of February has had a major impact on the plans. The matches between the two sides had to be cancelled because of the same.

Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women series called-off

After Emirates Airlines decided to cancel their flight from the aforementioned route, several logistical issues cropped up for visitors Pakistan. This is why the two cricket boards came together and mutually agreed on cancelling the remaining matches of their tour. The touring party was to leave Zimbabwe on February 21. As a result, it became imperative for them to take a tough decision due to the cancellation of the route.

Pakistan Women registered a comprehensive victory in the Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women 1st ODI of the series. Captain Javeria Khan was the star with the bat as she scored 81 runs for the side. Aliya Riaz also chipped in with a crucial half-century to take the side's total to 255. Zimbabwe Women, who featured in an international fixture in 2019, had a dismal outing and were ultimately bundled out for a paltry score of 77.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2021

The Pakistan men's team is scheduled to travel to Zimbabwe in April. The two teams are slated to battle it out in two Test matches, and three T20Is. With the increase in the number of Zimbabwe COVID-19 cases, the upcoming tour could also be in jeopardy after the women's series fiasco.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20

Pakistan have showcased a dominant brand of cricket on their home soil. After having won the Test series in a spectacular fashion, they also capitalised on the momentum in their opening T20I fixture. South Africa still have a chance to redeem themselves with a spirited performance in their upcoming encounter. The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday, February 13.

After many years, fans can watch a Pakistan home game live on Indian television, with Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD set to telecast the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I in the country. The game can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. The Pakistan vs South Africa T20 live scores can be found on the social media handles of the PCB and the CSA as well as the boards’ websites.

