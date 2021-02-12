Suresh Raina Launches New Initiative For Cyclists, HPCL And Fans Laud IPL Star's Support

India's Suresh Raina had established himself as a mainstay in Team India's batting order, especially in limited-overs cricket during his playing days. The left-hander has been a part of several memorable wins for the Indian cricket team, including the ICC Cricket World Cup of 2011. The cricketer had announced his retirement from international cricket last year, and since then has been a part of several initiatives that have helped the citizens of the nation in a number of ways.

Suresh Raina launches air facility for cyclists in New Delhi

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) took to its Twitter account to announce the commencement of its latest initiative. The company launched as many as 14 free air facilities for cyclists in the region. The particular facilities were installed in the retail outlets of HPCL. This move was taken in order to promote a healthy and green India. Veteran batsman Suresh Raina was also present alongside the company officials for the launch. Cricket fans commended the star player for being a part of such a wonderful initiative. The company also thanked Raina for endorsing their initiative.

How much is the Suresh Raina net worth figure?

As per Kreedon.com, Suresh Raina's net worth is estimated to be around ₹180 crore. The batsman used to receive a yearly salary of ₹1 crore from the BCCI courtesy of having a Grade C contract until 2019. He is believed to charge around ₹7 crore per brand endorsement and has had associations with Fantain, sportswear brand Asics and Pureplay over the years.

Suresh Raina IPL salary information

The 34-year-old has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings team since the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League. The batter opted out from the previous edition of the cash-rich league citing personal reasons, but he is likely to make his much-awaited return in IPL 2021. The batsman receives a handsome paycheck of ₹11 crore from the Chennai team for his services in the league.

Suresh Raina career stats in international cricket

The Suresh Raina career stats in international cricket are pretty impressive. Known as a white-ball specialist, Raina’s figures in ODI’s and T20I’s are just staggering. Since his debut in 2005, Raina has featured in 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the national team. The left-handed batsman has registered 5,615 ODI runs at a healthy average of 35.31 in ODIs and stacked up 1,605 T20I runs at an average of 29.18 in the shortest format of the game.

Disclaimer: The above Suresh Raina Raina IPL salary and Suresh Raina IPL salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Suresh Raina Instagram

