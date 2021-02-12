Hardik Pandya And Krunal Pandya Set To Overtake MI Mentor Sachin Tendulkar In IPL

Mumbai Indians all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are set to become more valuable for their franchise than cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. The Pandya brothers both recently found themselves in a list of retained Mumbai Indians players for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. As per the retention, each of their combined IPL salaries from Mumbai Indians will overtake Tendulkar’s collective earnings from the franchise during his playing days.

Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya to overtake Sachin Tendulkar with IPL 2021 appearance

On January 20, Mumbai Indians released a list of their 18 retentions who will be reprising their roles in the upcoming IPL 2021 season. Both Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya found themselves a spot alongside Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and several others. As per the retentions, both Hardik and Krunal will be getting ₹11 crore and ₹8.8 crore respectively for this year’s edition.

Sachin Tendulkar, who captained and played for the franchise between the years 2008 and 2013, earned ₹38.3 crore for his participation in the IPL. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya’s IPL 2021 salary takes his combined Mumbai Indians earning to ₹44.3 crore. On the other hand, Krunal’s IPL 2021 salary takes his collective IPL earnings to ₹39.2 crore, i.e. above Sachin Tendulkar’s earnings.

A look into MI list of retained players 2021

Apart from the Pandya brothers and star attractions Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard, the franchise also retained Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh among others. Chris Lynn, who did not feature in a single Mumbai Indians game last season, also found a spot in their 2021 squad.

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga was the most notable name to be released from the franchise. Later, it was announced that Malinga himself had confirmed his retirement to the Mumbai Indians camp back in January. Here is a look at a detailed report of MI list of retained players 2021 as well as their releases –

BCCI confirms IPL auction date

The IPL 2021 auction is confirmed to be organised in Chennai on February 18. The BCCI recently confirmed that 292 players will be up for grabs at the bidding event.

Disclaimer: The above IPL prices of all players are sourced as per their values from IPL auctions and player’s retention windows. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of such price figures.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

