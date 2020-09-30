EN W Vs WI W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, West Indies W Tour Of England 5th T20I

The England Women’s cricket team will take on the West Indies Women’s cricket team in their fifth and last T20I on Wednesday, September 30. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 pm IST at the Derbyshire County Cricket Ground in England. Here is our EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction, EN W vs WI W Dream11 team and top picks.

EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The England Women’s cricket team have found immediate and resounding success, playing their first match since the resumption of women’s cricket after the COVID-19 lockdown. Continuing their winning ways, the English cricket team defeated West Indies with huge 47-run margins in the first and second T20Is of the West Indies Women’s tour of England.

Despite great performances by West Indian bowlers Shakera Selman, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor who took 7 wickets together for 85 runs, West Indies’ batting let them down in some fashion. Deandra Dottin was the only one who managed to dent the English bowling lineup, making 69 (59) and 38 (40) in the first two games.

The third T20I, which was a series decider, the fact that nothing worked for West Indies was apparent from captain Stafanie Taylor using eight bowlers to try and restrict England. Once again, Deandra Dottin was the only hitter who achieved any success against England’s bowlers. West Indies lost the match by 20 runs and lost the series. Today’s match will decide if England effect a 5-0 clean sweep or if West Indies pull one back.

EN W vs WI W Playing 11

England Women predicted playing XI

Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Mady Villiers, Sarah Glenn, Fran Wilson, Anya Shrubsole

West Indies Women predicted playing XI

Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (C), Lee-Ann Kirby, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Hayley Matthews, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Chedean Nation

EN W vs WI W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batting: Deandra Dottin (C), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight

All-rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt (VC)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction

According to our EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction, the England Women’s cricket team will win the game.

Note: The EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction and EN W vs WI W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The EN W vs WI W Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

