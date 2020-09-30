Delhi Coach Ricky Ponting Dissects Loss To Hyderabad, Pinpoints What Team Needs To Do

Delhi's head coach Ricky Ponting admitted that his team was outplayed by Hyderabad as the latter picked up their first win of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday after handing the former a 15-run defeat. Both Ricky Ponting and Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer pointed out that Hyderabad had fared well across all three departments and that they were the better side. However, the former Australian captain refused to pin the blame on any individual and said that the side lost the game together as a team.

Ponting credited the batting order of Hyderabad for consistent;y rotating the strike and said that it made a difference in the game on Tuesday. Ponting also clarified that Delhi were not hurt by Shikhar Dhawan or Shreyas Iyer's strike rate while also commending David Warner and Jonny Bairstow for their dominant display with the bat. With Delhi set to face Kolkata next on Saturday, Ricky Ponting said that it was evident that the team had some work to do and that they had to improve their skills.

'Outplayed'

"I think it was obvious who we needed to target and that was Abhishek Sharma, but he snuck away from us, Rashid Khan was able to take the wicket of Iyer in the eighth over which meant Abhishek was able to get away with his over next, we really targeted his 3rd and 4th over, we did not get many runs from his 3rd over. We were outplayed, you look back at their skills as compared to us, it is evident we have some work to do," said Ponting at the virtual post-match press conference. "The wicket did not seem to get slower, visually it looked a really good wicket, Warner and Bairstow played the conditions really well, they ran the twos really well. I think the wicket got slightly better in the second innings which is disappointing for us. We wanted to chase, we felt there will be dew, but no excuses from us, we were just outplayed."

"No, the strike rate of Dhawan, Iyer did not hurt us, if you have one of those batsmen to get a 60, then we probably win the game, we were just defeated by 15 runs, you can break it down in any way you want to like was it the lack of runs in the powerplay, these are the things we will discuss after the game, at Delhi Capitals we do not blame any single individual, we lost the game as a team against Hyderabad. "I do not think conditions were that different from Dubai, the dimensions of the ground were slightly different, we know there are slightly bigger squarer boundaries here, we were just outplayed against SRH, they batted well and they rotated the strike well and probably that was the difference in the game. Kagiso Rabada is the ultimate competitor, he loves the game and he enjoys playing against the best players in the world. He works on little things, so far in this tournament, he has been outstanding for us," said Ponting.

Hyderabad grab first win of Dream11 IPL 2020

On their way to victory, Hyderabad also ended Delhi's winning run and bagged their first two points of the IPL 2020. While Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson stood out with the bat for the Orange Army, Rashid Khan struck thrice ending his poor run in the IPL so far as he troubled Delhi batsmen the most. In response to Hyderabad's total, Delhi got off to a terrible start losing young Prithvi Shaw in the very first over. Hyderabad managed to keep skipper Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan from firing during the powerplay. Hyderabad's spinmaster Rashid Khan bagged his first wicket in his very first over and continued to trouble Delhi as he sent back well-set Dhawan as well.

It was then Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer who rebuilt the innings for Delhi. Despite a couple of big hits, Hetmyer could not sustain his wicket and was eventually dismissed by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. Following the Caribbean batsman, Pant was also dismissed by Rashid Khan. In-form Marcus Stoinis' stay was also cut short by T Natrajan who perfected the yorkers and trapped him before the wicket. Rashid Khan was the pick of bowlers as he ended his spell with 3 wickets while giving away just 14 runs.

