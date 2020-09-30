Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi Vs Hyderabad: Top Highlights And Stats From Hyderabad's First Win

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs on Tuesday to register their first win of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Courtesy of the win, Hyderabad have opened their account to move to the sixth place in the Dream11 IPL points table after languishing at the very bottom. On the other hand, this was Delhi's first defeat in their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign. Hyderabad skipper David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson starred with the bat to guide their side to a competitive total of 162/4 after being sent into bat by Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL points table: How fans reacted to Kane Williamson's comeback knock of 41
In response, Delhi’s run chase began on a faltering note as they lost 3 wickets for 62 in 11.3 overs. Rishabh Pant’s run-a-ball 27 came to an end when they required an additional 46 runs for win off 20 balls. Rashid Khan’s dazzling spell of 3-14, coupled with a brilliant yorker display from the Hyderabad pacers in the death overs, handed them their first win. Let's take a look at all the stats and highlights from the Delhi vs Hyderbad fixture.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 11 Delhi vs Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant, Kane Williamson lead H2H stats
ALSO READ | 'There'll always be nerves': Kagiso Rabada speaks after stunning Super Over thriller vs Punjab
Meanwhile, according to the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, the Orange Army will take on Chennai in Match 14 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, October 2 in Dubai. David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson's performances will be key for Hyderabad in their game against Chennai as well. Let's take a look at the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.
🚨 ATTENTION #OrangeArmy 🚨— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 6, 2020
Our #IPL2020 fixtures have arrived!#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/2glzSwTosn
ALSO READ | Kagiso Rabada's stunning Super Over & Stoinis' heroics help Delhi clinch the thriller vs Punjab
Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
ECS T10 Frankfurt SVW vs LCO live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
9 mins ago
Delhi coach Ricky Ponting dissects loss to Hyderabad, pinpoints what team needs to do
13 mins ago
Pakistan National T20 Cup full team squads, timings, schedule and predictions
17 mins ago
We were outplayed, no excuses from us: Ponting
21 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 12 Rajasthan vs Kolkata pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai
25 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Kolkata rivalry: Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson lead H2H stats
27 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points