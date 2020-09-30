Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi Vs Hyderabad: Top Highlights And Stats From Hyderabad's First Win

Hyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs on Tuesday to register their first win of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Courtesy of the win, Hyderabad have opened their account to move to the sixth place in the Dream11 IPL points table after languishing at the very bottom. On the other hand, this was Delhi's first defeat in their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign. Hyderabad skipper David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson starred with the bat to guide their side to a competitive total of 162/4 after being sent into bat by Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer.

In response, Delhi’s run chase began on a faltering note as they lost 3 wickets for 62 in 11.3 overs. Rishabh Pant’s run-a-ball 27 came to an end when they required an additional 46 runs for win off 20 balls. Rashid Khan’s dazzling spell of 3-14, coupled with a brilliant yorker display from the Hyderabad pacers in the death overs, handed them their first win. Let's take a look at all the stats and highlights from the Delhi vs Hyderbad fixture.

Rashid Khan picked up 3/14 in the Delhi vs Hyderabad game, which were also his best figures in the IPL. The Afghanistan leg-spinner went past his previous best of 3/19 against Gujarat in 2017.

Rishabh Pant held the upper hand against Rashid Khan prior to this game as he had scored 54 runs in 37 balls at a splendid strike-rate of 145.95 with just one dismissal. However, the southpaw was kept in check by the Hyderabad spinner as he also accounted for his wicket in the 17th over to change the game on its head.

Delhi is the only team to have a run-rate of less than six in the powerplay in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Shreyas Iyer's mean scored 23/3 against Punjab, 36/0 against Chennai and 34/1 against Hyderabad. Their average powerplay run rate in the Dream11 IPL 2020 is a modest 5.16.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is a specialist new-ball bowler known for his swing, claimed Prithvi Shaw's wicket in the first over of the powerplay. This was only the third time in 18 innings since the 2018 season that the right-arm pacer had picked up a wicket in the powerplay.

Jammu and Kashmir’s batsman Abdul Samad, who debuted for Hyderabad, became the second-youngest player to debut in Dream11 IPL 2020 at 18 years and 335 days behind Rajasthan's Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his Dream11 IPL debut at the age of 18 years and 273 days recently against Chennai.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's 38/0 in the powerplay is their lowest powerplay score for Hyderabad when they were unseparated. Their other scores are 54/0, 69/0, 59/0, 40/0, 62/0 and 72/0.

Meanwhile, according to the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, the Orange Army will take on Chennai in Match 14 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, October 2 in Dubai. David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson's performances will be key for Hyderabad in their game against Chennai as well. Let's take a look at the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.

