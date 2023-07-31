Last Updated:

ENG Vs AUS: England Comeback From 0-2 Down To Draw Ashes Series In Memorable Fashion

England won the 5th Test of Ashes 2023, played at the Oval to end the series at the score line of 2-2.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
ENG vs AUS: England comeback from 0-2 down to draw Ashes series in memorable fashion

Stuart Broad celebrates bowling out Australia on day five of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia; Image: AP


The Ashes 2023 ended on a dramatic note as Stuart Broad took the final wicket to dismiss the Australian side at 334. England won the match by 49 runs to draw level with the Aussies 2-2. Australia, however, retained the urn, as they were the defenders of the iconic test series. The English crowd cheered as Broad took the final dismissal to camp off his stellar international career.

More to follow...

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com