ENG vs AUS: England comeback from 0-2 down to draw Ashes series in memorable fashion

Quick links:
Stuart Broad celebrates bowling out Australia on day five of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia; Image: AP
The Ashes 2023 ended on a dramatic note as Stuart Broad took the final wicket to dismiss the Australian side at 334. England won the match by 49 runs to draw level with the Aussies 2-2. Australia, however, retained the urn, as they were the defenders of the iconic test series. The English crowd cheered as Broad took the final dismissal to camp off his stellar international career.
Some things are just meant to be 🥰 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/KjrIzXTaj7— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2023
More to follow...