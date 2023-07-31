Will James Anderson Go Stuart Broad Way And Retire After Ashes 2023? Here's All We Know

English cricket team pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson are the most successful bowling pair in Tests and also have taken more than 1000 wickets together. Anderson on one end has taken a total of 690 Test wickets, whereas Broad has achieved 602 Test scalps in his cricketing career.

3 things you need to know

Stuart Broad will retire from international cricket following the end of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test

James Anderson confirmed he will continue to play for England after the Ashes 2023 series

Australia lead the five-match Ashes 2023 series by 2-1

Will James Anderson retire after Ashes 2023? He gives an answer himself

(English pacer James Anderson and Stuart Broad during the Ashes 2023 series / Image: AP)

English cricket team pacer James Anderson, at 42, was expected to retire from international cricket following the end of Ashes 2023. However, it was Stuart Broad who did the unthinkable. After Broad's announcement, it seemed like Anderson will also follow in his partner's footsteps and bid goodbye to international cricket.

However, it was James Anderson himself who cleared that he will continue to play international cricket even after the Ashes 2023. Anderson said in an interview with Sky Sports ahead of the Day 5 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test:

I'm even more firm that I want to keep going. My body is fine, my skills are fine, I'm bowling well enough - even though I've had a really disappointing by the standard I expect from myself.

James Anderson opens up on Stuart Broad's sudden retirement

James Anderson also opened up on Stuart Broad's sudden retirement and said that he was a bit shocked when Stuart Broad told him about his retirement. The veteran English pacer said:

I was a bit shocked when he [Broad] told me. We've love playing together; it's been incredibly special and I'll definitely miss him. I respect his decision. He seems very clear on what he wants to do, and yesterday morning was really special getting to walk out with him on the field and watching him hit his last ball in cricket for six.

The English cricket team will aim to take the remaining ten wickets on the Day 5 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test and level the series 2-2. The visitors, on the other hand, have already retained the coveted 'urn'.