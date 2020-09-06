Eng Vs Aus: Jonny Bairstow Shatters His Stumps During An Attempted Hook Shot Off Starc

Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in an awkward manner or it would rather be precise to say that he got himself out during the second T20I against Australia at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday. Just when the hosts hoped Bairstow to get them off to a flying start, he ended up flicking the stumps with his bat to be out hit wicket.

Hit wicket

This happened in the third over of England's run chase that was bowled by Australia's strike bowler Mitchell Starc. On the penultimate ball of that over, the prolific left-arm seamer banged in short and it zipped past Bairstow's attempted hook. However, the opener attempted the shot very late, and by the time he realised what had happened he had ended up shattering the stumps with his bat during his follow-through and what looked to be promising innings till that point in time came to an abrupt end as Jonny had to take a long walk back to the dugout.

England look to seal the series

The hosts will be looking to seal the three-match series by registering yet another win under their belt. Morgan & Co. had snatched victory from the jaws of defeat a couple of days ago on the very same venue by two runs.

Coming back to the second T20I, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the decision backfired as the English bowlers provided breakthroughs at regular intervals. Nonetheless, Finch anchored the innings by scoring a precious 40 (33) and riding on some support from Marcus Stoinis (26-ball 35) and Glenn Maxwell (18-ball 26) in the middle-order, the visitors managed to post a respectable total of 157/7 in their 20 overs.

