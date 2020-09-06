Eng Vs Aus: Steve Smith Throws His Wicket Away Attempting A Needless Single In 2nd T20I

Steve Smith needlessly ran himself out after going for a non-existent single during the second T20I against England at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday. Australia had lost the prized wickets of opener David Warner and, wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey after skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first, Smith rebuilt for the Aussies before making a silly mistake when he looked in complete control.

'A horror single'

This happened in the fifth over of the Australian innings. On the final delivery, the top-ranked Test batsman pushed one off the back foot towards mid-on and set off for a quick single. Skipper Eoin Morgan picks up the ball and hits the bull's eye. Nonetheless, Steve does not wait for a referral and starts walking back instantly. The replays show that he is short of his crease.

The video of this suicidal run-out was posted by England Cricket on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.



"Gone. Oh! one stump to hit. That is brilliant. You just keep going Steven Smith. That is outstanding. It's the skipper, isn't it? One stump to aim at and Eoin Morgan you cannot keep him out of the game", said Nasser Hussain on air.

"Brilliant from England, brilliant from the skipper Eoin Morgan but poor cricket from Steve Smith. What was he thinking? He has got two boundaries- a four and a six. There was never a run. Look at that he is just in the frame. A horror single and Australia off to a horror start", said Hussain's co-commentator, Shane Warne.

