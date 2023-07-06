ENG Vs AUS: Mark Wood Leaves Usman Khawaja Gasping With Brutal '94mph' Thunderbolt- WATCH

In the third Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley, Mark Wood made a strong comeback to England's playing XI on Day 1. Despite not featuring in the first two Tests, the speedy bowler immediately made an impact. He troubled the Australian batsmen with his blistering pace, clocking the fastest over of the match. It was also the fastest over ever bowled at Headingley since records began.

3 things you need to know

England must win the ongoing third Test to remain alive in the contest

Australia are currently 2-0 ahead in the five-match Ashes Test series

Australia won the first Test by 2 wickets and second Test by 43 runs

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Plenty Of Changes For Both England And Australia As Smith Achieves Special Century

ENG vs AUS: Mark Wood leaves Usman Khawaja stunned

Mark Wood dismissed Australian opener Usman Khawaja, who had performed well in the previous Tests, in the 13th over of the first innings. Wood's delivery was a searing 95mph (152.8kmph) inswinger that knocked Khawaja's leg-stump. It was a full, straight ball with a hint of swing that deceived Khawaja, who attempted an on-drive but missed the ball completely. Wood celebrated the wicket in style, sparking joy among the crowd.

It's full and straight and far too quick for Usman Khawaja 🌪️



Australia are 2 down and Mark Wood is on fire! 🔥 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/y5MAB1rWxd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2023

James Anderson, who had struggled in the first two Tests, was replaced by Mark Wood in the England team for the third Ashes Test. Apart from Wood, England also included all-rounders Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali to fill the void left by Ollie Pope, who was ruled out of the remaining Tests due to a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, despite taking five wickets in the second Test, Josh Tongue was rested for the third Test.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Steve Smith On The Verge Of Creating Career Record, Set To Join Ponting

England vs Australia: Plenty of changes for both sides

Australia, on the other hand, brought in Todd Murphy as a replacement for the injured off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes due to a calf injury. Additionally, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and pacer Scott Boland replaced Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood, respectively.

Earlier in the day, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first. Australia lost four wickets for 91 runs before lunch with Stuart Broad taking two scalps to his name.

Image: ECB