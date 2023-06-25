James Anderson Talks About England's 'Bazball' Tactics Ahead Of 2nd Ashes Test Match

Why you re reading this: The Australian cricket team emerged victorious in the inaugural ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test as England's 'Bazball' tactics failed to achieve them a win. Aussie captain Pat Cummins became the star of the show and took his team over the line by snatching the win out of the jaws of the hosts.

3 things you need to know

Australia won the inaugural Test of the Ashes 2023 series by two wickets

Australia 281 runs to win the inaugural Test of the Ashes 2023 series

England was bundled for a score of 273 runs in their second innings

'Bazball' tactics did not help England win the first Ashes 2023 Test

Ahead of the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test, the English cricket team coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes had promised that the fans would be once again witnessing 'Bazball' approach in the upcoming series. 'Bazball' is basically derived from the team's coach McCullum whose nickname is 'Baz'.

READ MORE | CWC Qualifiers 2023: Zimbabwe stuns West Indies as Sikandar Raza leads team to victory

Brendon McCullum used to completely destroy the line and length of the opposition bowlers with his explosive and attacking batting approach in Test cricket. The English cricket team has been playing with the same mindset since McCullum has taken charge as the coach of the Test team. The 'Bazball' tactics have also helped in winning Test matches and out of 15 Tests they have been on the winning side 11 times.

James Anderson promises 'Bazball' in the second Test

Despite not getting the result in the first Test, English pacer James Anderson has promised 'Bazball' approach in the second Ashes 2023 Test as well. Anderson believes that the attacking approach has made the team more exciting to watch and he also thinks that it is also the best way to win matches. The right-handed veteran pacer said in the press interaction,

READ MORE | Tammy Beaumont becomes the first English woman to achieve a massive milestone - WATCH

I think we'll be more positive, more aggressive, more entertaining. We want to try to make sure that people go home as happy as they did every day at Edgbaston. Just because we are 1-0 down, I don't think we will try to do anything different. I think we did enough last week to show that if we keep playing like this and keep improving a few things, we can win the next four games. We'll go exactly the same way.

The second Test match of the Ashes 2023 series will be played at the Lord's cricket ground from June 28, 2023. The Aussies are currently 1-0 up in the five-match series.