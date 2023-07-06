ENG Vs AUS: Mitch Marsh Gives England A Taste Of Their Own Medicine With 'Bazball' Innings

Australian batsman Mitchell Marsh has made a remarkable comeback to Test cricket with a century against England in the ongoing third Ashes 2023 match at Headingley. Marsh reached the three-digit mark off just 102 balls, giving England the real taste of 'Bazball' cricket. Marsh's brilliant knock included 17 boundaries and four sixes. The 31-year-old was absent from red-ball cricket for Australia since the 2019 Ashes series.

3 things you need to know

England must win the ongoing third Test to remain alive in the contest

Australia are currently 2-0 ahead in the five-match Ashes Test series

Australia won the first Test by 2 wickets and second Test by 43 runs

England vs Australia: Mitch Marsh stuns ENG with 102-ball hundred

Marsh was added to Australia's playing XI in place of all-rounder Cameron Green, who played the first two games but failed to capitalise on the opportunity. Prior to the ongoing third Ashes Test, March played 32 games for his country and scored 1260 runs at an average of 25.20. He has two centuries and three half-centuries.

Mitch Marsh scoring a century after four years not playing Tests is surely against the Spirit of Cricket?



Rapscallionly Australians! pic.twitter.com/t46fWH9AIJ — WG RumblePants (@WG_RumblePants) July 6, 2023

Unbelievable innings from Mitch Marsh. Has hardly miss hit a ball. 👏👏Mark Wood Englands most dangerous bowler by a hundred yards has bowled just the 9 overs in 2 sessions. Not sure what Stokes is saving him up for. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) July 6, 2023

Mitch Marsh brilliant 💯

Came in at a tough time

Pure pulling and driving 👏#Bothamlike#TheBisonIsBack#Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/a1dI3ccM3j — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) July 6, 2023

What an outstanding 100, great counter -attack from Mitchell Marsh. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/8gcITRxdxV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 6, 2023

ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Ashes continues to amaze

Marsh's spectacular knock didn't last long after the century as he was dismissed by Chris Woakes for 118 runs. He edged the ball to Zak Crawley at slips. During the time he spent in the middle, Marsh forged a crucial 155-run partnership with Travis Head. He came to bat after the dismissal of Steve Smith when Australia were in deep trouble.

As far as the match is concerned, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl at the Headingley Stadium. Batting first, Australia lost four early wickets in the form of David Warner (4), Usman Khawaja (13), Marnus Labuschagne (21), and Steve Smith (22). Marsh and Head then forged the crucial partnership in the second session.

