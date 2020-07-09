Eng Vs WI: Windies Pacer Shannon Gabriel Proud Of Players 'kneeling' Before Start Of Test

Cricketing action had come to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Test of England vs West Indies series 2020 marked the resumption of international cricket after a period of 117 days. Before the start of the first Test players from both sides took a knee for 30 seconds at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday, July 8. This gesture was made by both the teams in order to show their support to the Black Lives Matter movement. In addition to that, players from both sides also wore Black Lives Matter logos on their shirts.

Eng vs WI: Shannon Gabriel opens up on players taking a knee to support Black Lives Matter movement

Now, West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel called players taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the first Test against England as a 'great moment'. While speaking to BBC, Shannon Gabriel said that it was a great moment to show something that people in the West Indies and England stand for. The 32-year old pacer opined that racism has no part in cricket.

West Indies players also wore black gloves while they took the knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Speaking on the same, West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick told reporters that they wanted to do something different. He added that if they wanted to make a bigger statement they should wear the black glove and it worked as people are talking about it.

The practice of taking a knee usually to an anthem during which you are ideally meant to stand - to protest racism, preludes the infamous George Floyd’s murder. In 2016, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made the gesture famous by kneeling against racially motivated police oppression when the American national anthem was sung. Colin Kaepernick’s action was then criticised by a large section of Americans including Vice-President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump.

Eng vs WI: Michael Holding on Black Lives Matter movement

Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding on Wednesday delivered a powerful, no-holds-barred message regarding the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement as well. Currently, in the United Kingdom for the Test series between hosts England and West Indies, Holding’s message was broadcasted by Sky Sports Cricket as match proceedings were delayed by rains at Southampton. The pacer believes that the ongoing movement will help to bring about a change in society and he emphasised about the importance of educating young people about racism.

Michael Holding cited the recent example that occurred in Central Park in the USA where a “white woman” called the cops on “black man” after she was asked to leash her dog as per the rules of the park. Michael Holding said that “if the society in which she was living did not empower her or get her to think that she had that power of being white and being able to call the police on a black man, she would not have done it”.

The former cricketer also said that there is a need for a society that represents and supports people from all different backgrounds. He talked about the importance of honest conversations, opportunities and “people in positions of power”. Michael Holding further spoke about American citizen George Floyd, whose death sparked the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, by saying that he “burst into tears” while watching his death on an Instagram video.

Eng vs WI: England vs West Indies live streaming and ENG vs WI live match

The England vs West Indies live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the England vs West Indies live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the ENG vs WI live match. The Eng vs WI live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV, Airtel TV and cricket.com.au. The England vs West Indies opening Test is yet to begin at the time of writing despite its 3:30 PM IST original schedule due to rains. For Eng vs WI live match, fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER