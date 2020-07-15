Michael Clarke Ahead Of Jasprit Bumrah, Anil Kumble For Best Bowling Spells In Australia

The India-Australia cricket rivalry has been one of the most hotly contested rivalries in recent memory. There seems to be no love lost whenever the two cricketing giants face of each other. In the past, India-Australia matches have seen everything from iconic moments and outstanding individual performances to sledging and World Cup titles. Now, Cricket Australia’s Instagram handle has compiled a best Test bowling performances in Australia since the year 2000, which has left many Indian fans hinting at a bit of bias.

The best performances list features Shane Warne and even Michael Clarke

The list, titled “Best Test Bowling Performances in Australia Since 2000” features the top 20 bowling spells according to Cricket Australia. Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson features on the list the highest number of times, with the pacer even topping the list. Johnson’s 7-40 in 2013 vs England has been given first place, while off-spinner Nathon Lyon finds himself at second. South African pacer Dale Steyn rounds off the top 3. Some of the other players in the list included Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Ajit Agarkar as well as legendary leg spinner Anil Kumble.

Jasprit Bumrah found a place in the list at 13th place, for his 6/33 against Australia in 2018. Former Indian cricket Ajit Agarkar was the highest Indian on the list. Ajit Agarkar was ranked in 6th place for his 6/41 in 2003. Anil Kumble was the only spinner on the list and was ranked 18th. Others part of the list include Shane Warne, Michael Clarke, Vernon Philander amongst others.

Fans react to the list, with many questioning the selection and rankings

Anderson should of got in the top 20 for 2017 Adelaide — Lucas 🇪🇸🇦🇺 (@3ptSpanishking) July 15, 2020

After Cricket Australia posted the list, several cricket fans reacted to it, giving their opinions on the post. Many Indian fans pointed out that part-time bowler Michael Clarke was ranked above bowlers like Anil Kumble and Jasprit Bumrah. Fans also hinted at bias in the rankings as they noticed how iconic leg spinner Anil Kumble was ranked lower than Michael Clarke. The rankings by Cricket Australia sure seem to have been made with a bit of bias, as Michael Clarke’s 3-wicket haul has been placed above Anil Kumble’s 12 wickets in the 2004 Sydney Test match.

Very biased. U guys' best batting performances countdown was much better. Where's Ishant Sharma in 2007 when he had Ricky hopping!!?? — Siddharth Sen🌐 (@SIDforall) July 15, 2020

Similarly, Jasprit Bumrah’s match-winning performance has been ranked a lowly 13th place. Fans of other nations joined in as well, with a few asking why was there no English bowler on the list. Even Australian fans expressed their disappointment at not seeing pacers such as Brett Lee and Mitchell Starc not make the list. Others were surprised to see iconic spells by Australia bowlers such as Glenn Mcgrath’s 8/24 and Peter Siddle’s 6/54 ranked so low in the list.

Image Courtesy: PTI,AP