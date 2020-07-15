When Was The First Cricket Bat Invented? Where Was It Used For The First Time?

Cricket is one of the oldest sports in the world. While its exact origin is unspecified, some historians date its roots back to the 16th century in England. However, the first-ever officially recognised cricket match was played only in the second half of the 19th century when Australia and England locked horns at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MSG) in 1877, before cricket came to venues such as Lord's. On the other hand, the first international match was played between USA and Canada in New York City in 1844, according to some historians, which could answer the query of 'Where was the cricket bat used for the first time?'

The primary equipments used for playing the sport are bat and ball. While the ball is a hard-solid round rock with a cork core, a cricket bat is a specialised apparatus used by batsmen to score runs and defend their wickets.

Here is a look at some insights regarding the equipment as we answer queries like when was the first cricket bat invented, its usual length and its evolution over the years.

A look at a cricket bat

When was the first cricket bat invented? Where was the cricket bat used for the first time? Was it at Lord's?

Some historians believe that the first mention of a cricket bat through any form was made in 1624. Its original design was very much like a hockey stick. As decades went by, its designs and sizes varied from one shape to another and by 1835, a cricket bat length was restricted to 38 cm, which still remains in effect to date. During the 1870s, i.e. the decade of the first international match, the bat evolved into a shape which we all came to know and something which cricketers and fans continue to adore.

Cricket bat length and its weight

As mentioned earlier, a cricket bat length cannot exceed 38 cm (965mm) as per rules formulated in 1835. However, in terms of its bulk and thickness, the heaviest bat ever used for playing top-flight cricket is by former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener. Traditionally made out of willow wood, the run-scoring blade is also wielded by the likes of former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag at its heaviest recorded weights.

Lance Klusener used a 1.53 kg bat during his playing days. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag have wielded bats as heavy as 1.47 and 1.35 kg respectively. Destructive opening batsmen Chris Gayle and David Warner face the new ball with their 1.36 kg and 1.24 kg heavy blades. The all-famous Kookaburra bats, primarily used by Australian cricketers due to its origins, weighs around 1.10 kg to 1.24 kg.

