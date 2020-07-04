England Braces For Return Of Recreational Cricket From July 11 As PM Boris Gives Go-ahead

England is all set to witness the return of recreational cricket from July 11 after a three-month-long COVID-enforced hiatus as PM Boris Johson signalled the green light on Friday. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced its decision on the resumption after UK PM Boris Johnson made a U-turn on his statement made earlier about 'dressing rooms' and 'teas' being the point of concern. The UK PM had earlier suggested that the cricket ball was the 'vector' of the disease and that the return recreational cricket should wait.

READ | Cricket Australia, Top Players Agree On Revenue Projections

ECB announces resumption of recreational cricket

"The ECB is delighted that the UK Government has given the green light for recreational cricket in England to return from Saturday 11 July," the statement said. "The latest update from the UK Government signals progression from Step 3 to Step 4 of ECB's roadmap to return for the recreational game, meaning competitive cricket matches in England with adjustments to respect hygiene and social distancing would be permitted." Earlier on Friday, PM Johnson made a U-turn from his reservation of return of recreational cricket, saying he "sought scientific advice" after being "stumped". "We do want to work as fast as possible to get cricket back, and we will be publishing guidelines in the next few days, so that cricket can resume in time for next weekend," he said.

READ | Would Like To Know Who's Involved: BCCI On T20 Near Chandigarh Streamed As Lankan Match

ECB chief executive officer, Tom Harrison said: "We have had a responsibility throughout this period of time to work with the UK Government and to plan alongside the cricket network to try and mitigate COVID-19's impact on the 2020 season. "They (government) now agree that with appropriate measures in place to mitigate the risk, it is safe. We know how difficult it has been for everyone to go without cricket this summer, and we thank you for your patience. "As the nation's summer sport we believe we have a role to play in getting people active across the country, especially young people, and it is heartening to know that club cricket albeit with social distancing in place and some other adaptations will soon be back across England."

READ | HCC Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live

'Raise the Bat' series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named the series as 'Raise the Bat' to pay tribute to the key workers combating the pandemic. The national board has also informed that the players will be wearing key workers' names on shirts as a mark of respect. The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently, dates for which are July 16 and July 24. Both the teams are currently playing practice matches.

READ | India's Historic 2011 World Cup Triumph Gets A Clean Chit From ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit

(With PTI inputs)

Image credits: ECB / Twitter