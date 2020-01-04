England Bundled Out For 269 In The Second Test Against South Africa

England could only add seven runs to their overnight score as they were bundled out for 269 after winning the toss and electing to bat in the second Test at Cape Town on Saturday. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the visitors suffered a batting collapse just when most of their star batsmen got good starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

READ: Glenn or Genius Maxwell? Skipper hits bulls eye as he predicts the right spot of catch

Ollie Pope shines with a brave fifty

Wicket-keeper batsman Ollie Pope was the sole half-centurion for England in the first innings. He scored an unbeaten 144-ball 61 which included seven boundaries as he helped in taking the visitors to a respectable total. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes was one of the English batsmen who failed to convert his start into a bigger knock. He was dismissed for 47. Young speedster Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of 3/68 at an economy rate of 3.43 including three maidens.

READ: New Zealand on the chase after Labuschagne's double ton in Sydney

The English batting collapse

The collapse followed similar slumps in the first test when the tourists lost 7-39 in the first innings and 7-64 in the second to lose the series opener by 107 runs.Ollie Pope resisted to stumps with his 56 not out and last-man James Anderson was with him on 3 not out. They had clung on at the end of the day to add valuable runs after England was 234-9 when Stuart Broad's stumps were rearranged by a yorker from quick bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Stokes, who made a career-best 258 at a record pace on his last visit to Newlands four years ago, appeared to have momentarily swung the momentum of the opening day with his six fours and a six in a 58-run stand with Pope. The thousands of England fans who poured into Newlands for South Africa's marquee New Year test hoped so. But the star allrounder hit a half-volley straight to Dean Elgar off the bowling of Anrich Nortje, then rested his head against his bat in frustration before walking off.

READ: India captain Kohli Not in favour of four-day Tests

READ: Shoaib Akhtar heaps praise on Ashish Nehra, calls him the nicest human being off the field