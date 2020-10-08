Ben Stokes Trolled By Yuvraj Singh After Mocking Kolkata's Odd Strategy For Eoin Morgan

England cricketer Ben Stokes has finally reached the UAE for the Dream11 IPL 2020 and is currently serving the mandatory quarantine period in the team hotel on his arrival. The all-rounder, who will soon join the Rajasthan squad, is following the league very closely. Ben Stokes was left shocked as Kolkata sent Sunil Narine to bat at number 4, ahead of the prolific left-handed batsman and World Cup-winning England captain Eoin Morgan during their match against Chennai in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Yuvraj Singh's cheeky reply to Ben Stokes

There has been constant debate regarding the batting position of Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Ben Stokes took to his Twitter account to voice his opinion regarding the same matter as he shared his astonishment on Kolkata's pinch hitter, Narine being sent ahead of Eoin Morgan yet again. Morgan has shown glimpses of form in the Dream11 IPL 2020, whereas Narine is yet to fire for the Kolkata side with the bat.

Narine before Morgan??? — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 7, 2020

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh acknowledged the question posted by Ben Stokes as he gave a cheeky answer to the all-rounder's question. Replying to the post, Yuvraj Singh compared Sunil Narine coming to bat ahead of Eoin Morgan to Singh coming ahead of someone like Ben Stokes. Referring himself to a bowling all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh mentioned that sometimes it becomes mandatory to send bowlers who can bat as a pinch hitter before a genuine batsman.

Yeah it’s like yuvraj before stokes 😂! Sometimes u got let the all-rounders go before , bowlers who can bat before a proper batsman to slog 😜! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 7, 2020

Sunil Narine walked into bat after the loss of two wickets and scored a quick-fire 17 off 9 balls before being dismissed. Eoin Morgan failed in the fixture as he was undone by Sam Curran on 7 runs. The Kolkata team eventually managed to win the contest against Chennai by 10 runs with disciplined bowling towards the end. It will be interesting to notice if Dinesh Karthik sticks with the same batting order going forward in the Dream11 IPL 2020 or not.

Ben Stokes in Dream11 IPL 2020

There seems to be some good news for the Rajasthan team as their star all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to join their squad soon. Ben Stokes, who missed the first quarter of the tournament as he was with his ailing father in New Zealand, has reached the UAE. The England all-rounder will complete his quarantine by October 10 and will soon be available for selection. Rajasthan have lost track after an impressive start to the competition and as a result, will receive a tremendous boost with the inclusion of Stokes in the squad.

Image source: Yuvraj Singh / Ben Stokes Instagram

