England Face HUGE $372 Million Loss If No Cricket Is Held At Home This Summer: Report

The coronavirus outbreak forced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to suspend professional cricket till May 28. Not only has it affected players but also affected England county clubs as the entire cricket season has come to a standstill. On Tuesday, the ECB announced a package of $75.5 million (£61 million) in response to the coronavirus crisis in the UK. While the news comes as a relief to clubs in England, reports have emerged that Tom Harrison, the ECB's CEO has said that as per his calculation, an entire season without cricket will affect the board in excess of $372 million (£300 million).

Tom Harrison on the losses ECB could face due to coronavirus

According to a report on a leading cricket website, in a letter to PCA (Professional Cricketers Association) CEO Tony Irish, Harrison has admitted that the ECB is will have to reset its future plans across the game for its long-term survival due to coronavirus, which could wipe out the entire English cricket season.

In his letter, Harrison has written that at the start of the 2020 season, cricket in England and Wales was in a very strong financial position. The ECB's recent renewals of media rights contracts and commercial partnerships guaranteed boards revenues and provide a high level of relative security for the next five years. He wrote that with such security, the ECB built a strategy for growth, based on strong investment, to grow cricket and thus secure their long-term future.

The letter further mentioned that everyone is feeling the pain cue to coronavirus which includes listing broadcasters, commercial partners, county stakeholders and loyal cricket fans. He said that the board can only estimate the total financial impact on the game, but in the current scenario which has emerged due to coronavirus, losing an entire cricket season will cost ECB well in excess of $372 million (£300 million).

ECB grants financial package to clubs

Amidst the UK lockdown due to coronavirus, England cricket clubs heaved a huge sigh of relief when the ECB made an announcement about providing relief package for county clubs in England. As per the reports around $50 million (£40 million) will be made available immediately to the 18 first-class counties and their boards as well as the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). Each of them will also receive a share of some in their respective bank accounts on Wednesday, with a further $25.5 million (£20 million) available in interest-free loans and grants.

Jos Buttler raises funds for coronavirus during UK lockdown

On Wednesday, Jos Buttler decided to auction his England cricket jersey that he wore during the cricket World Cup final in June. The 29-year-old tweeted that he would be auctioning the jersey on eBay, which is signed by all members of the World Cup-winning squad. The money collected from the auction will be given to charity to help people affected by coronavirus during UK lockdown.

On the other hand, England all-rounder Ben Stokes has slammed online shopping site eBay for auctioning his replica cricket World Cup shirt. In his tweet, Ben Stokes warned people about that and said that that the jersey on auction was not his personal jersey and also that the medal with the shirt was not the World Cup final medal.