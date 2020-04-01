Ben Stokes Slams EBay On Twitter For Selling Replica Of 2019 World Cup Shirt

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has slammed online shopping site eBay for auctioning his replica cricket World Cup shirt. This news comes after his teammate Jos Buttler decided to auction his Cricket World Cup Jersey in order to raise money for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity, which last week launched an emergency appeal to provide life-saving equipment for people suffering from coronavirus. Ben Stokes took to Twitter and posted a message to warn his fans over the same.

Ben Stokes warns people about his cricket World Cup replica jersey

In a tweet, Ben Stokes said that he has just been made aware of his Cricket World Cup jersey being sold on eBay. He warned people about that and said that that the jersey on auction was not his personal jersey and also that the medal with the shirt was not the World Cup final medal. He said that even though the signature on the jersey is his, the jersey is a replica and not legitimate.

So I have just been made aware of this being sold on eBay...it is not my personal shirt it is not the World Cup final medal,it is all replica,yes it’s my signature but it’s not legitimate pic.twitter.com/XFYgliwNN3 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 31, 2020

Jos Buttler auctions his Cricket World Cup jersey

Amid the UK lockdown due to coronavirus, England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler posted a video in which he spoke about auctioning his Cricket World Cup final jersey to raise money for coronavirus relief. According to reports in the media, Jos Buttler's Cricket World Cup jersey already received a bid in excess of £60,000. Joining the bidders was British boxer Anthony Joshua who also came forward to buy the jersey that the wicketkeeper was wearing when England won the Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand.

IPL 2020: Ben Stokes preparation for T20 world Cup hits roadblock

Recently, during an interview with BBC, Ben Stokes said that he hopes to play in IPL 2020 if the tournament is played. He said that he will continue with his preparations for the tournament and expects to be available for the entire tournament. However,

there have been rumours that the tournament could be cancelled altogether due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IPL 2020 could prove to be a perfect preparation for Indian and international players to get match practice for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. While the T20 World Cup was scheduled to be played in Australia between October 18 and November 15, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to postpone the event if the coronavirus crisis continues.