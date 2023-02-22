Australia captain Pat Cummins' memorable reign as the Test number one bowler comes to an end as England veteran James Anderson has displaced Cummins to become the new number one bowler in the ICC Men's Test Bowlers Rankings. Cummins is now at the third position with R Ashwin above him.

James Anderson has been performing brilliantly in Tests for England for a period of over a decade now and his rise in the rankings has come after his seven wicket haul vs New Zealand in the recent Test in Mount Maunganui. England had thrashed New Zealand by 267 runs to register a remarkable victory.

Anderson first became number one in 2016

Before this James Anderson became the number one Test bowler in 2016 and that time he had dethroned his teammate Stuart Broad. Anderson also became number 1 in 2018 for 5 months but South Africa's Kagiso Rabada overtook Anderson and became the number one bowler.

Anderson has been playing for England since 2003 and has picked up 682 Test wickets only behind legends like Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.

Anderson's rise to the top also means that he is the oldest bowler at 40 years 207 days after Australia's Clarrie Grimmett who reached the top of the rankings in 1936.

Anderson's lead looks very less as his contender R Ashwin is just two points behind him and he has a chance to overtake Anderson in the third Test vs Australia.