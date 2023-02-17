James Anderson And Stuart Broad Become 2nd Pair After Warne & McGrath To Achieve Rare Feat

England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad have achieved an incredible feat together. The pair has breached the 1000-wicket mark in Test Cricket to become only the second pair to have reached this summit. The first ones to cross the mark were Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

Following Jimmy Anderson's double strike, which took the tally to 999, at the twilight of Day 1, Stuart Broad took the honors to send his partnership with Anderson into a new rarity. With Neil Wagner's wicket in the afternoon of Day 2, the pair completed 1000 wickets in Test Cricket. ”

An incredible 1,000 Test wickets between @StuartBroad8 and @Jimmy9 in Tests they have played together 👏



Greatness.



🇳🇿 #NZvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/SaqtekNveh — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 17, 2023

This milestone could certainly be placed among the top laurels in cricket. However, with no signs of stopping, the pair would soon reach the pinnacle as they are set to go past the 1001 wicket partnership of Warne and McGrath. Anderson and Broad both have played over 100 test matches. Anderson has picked 32-five wicket hauls in his Test career, whereas Broad has 19 of the sort. Broad has so far taken 566 wickets in international Test cricket, and Anderson on the other hand is set to cross the 700 mark soon.

New Zealand Vs England first Test

England and New Zealand began their two-test match series on Thursday. The venue of the first Test, a day-nighter, is Mount Maunganui. New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. On Day 1, courtesy of Ben Duckett and Harry Brook's 80-odd runs, England put up a score of 325 for 9 after 58.2 overs. In reply At stumps, NZ were reeling at 37 for 3. However, on the second day, the blackcaps made a comeback. And through Devon Convey's 77 and Tom Blundell's 80, they managed to go past 200. NZ at the end of 69 overs is 238 for 8, trailing by 87. Still, a lot's in store on Day 2. Blundell is still on the crease and as long as he will stay in the middle the trail could diminish.