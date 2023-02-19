IND Vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin Spins The Web And Leaves Travis Head 'Stunned' - WATCH

On day 3 of the ongoing third Test match of the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, Australia started their innings with their overnight score of 61/1. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne came out to bat for Australia. R Ashwin opened the bowling for Team India.

Travis Head had made his thoughts clear by hitting a boundary off Ashwin on the third ball of day 3. It didn;t take much time for R Ashwin to dismiss Travis Head as he was caught behind by KS Bharat. The main highlight of the wicket was the way Ashwin had set up Head to get him out.

Ashwin sets up Head; click here to watch the video

Ashwin from the start had clear tactics in his mind to dismiss Head. Ashwin tried that Head plays the every ball he bowls and he was also very much successful in it. Head almost played every ball of Ashwin's over and was dismissed off a ball which just spun away from him and took his outside edge. The main thing here to highlight is Head went forward to play Ashwin's ball but it spun too much than Head expected and was caught behind by KS Bharat.

Talking about the match so far, the Indian spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin completely destroyed the Australia batting line up in the second innings and wrapped them beside the first session. The Australian batsmen looked absolutely clueless in front of the Indian spinners and almost got out in the same fashion. Australia were bundled for a score of 113 and set Team India a target of 115 runs.

It looked like from the start that the match would at least go on till day 4 but now it looks like the match would end on day 3. Australia have never won a series in India since 2004 and they are also under pressure in the series considering their position in the present match and also the way they lost the Nagpur.

Team India are already 1-0 up in the series and with the kind of position they are in the second Test it might not take much time for them to take a 2-0 lead in the series.