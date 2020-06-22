WI Tour Of Eng Named 'Raise The Bat' Series, Players To Sport Key Workers' Names On Shirts

As international cricket eyes resumption post the COVID-19 forced halt with the upcoming West Indies' tour of the UK, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named the series as 'Raise the Bat' to pay tribute to the key workers combating the pandemic. The national board has also informed that the players will be wearing key workers' names on shirts as a mark of respect. The people named on the shirts have all been nominated by their local cricket clubs and include teachers, doctors, nurses, carers, social workers, and other vital professions.

ECB announces #RaiseTheBat Test Series with players wearing key workers’ names on shirts 🏏 👏 — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) June 22, 2020

READ | West Indies Team Enters 'bio-secure Bubble' As They Arrive In England Ahead Of Test Series

'Wear their names with pride'

“It has been a long and challenging journey to cricket’s return and while this pales in comparison to what the country has faced, we hope the #raisethebat Test Series will bring some enjoyment and light relief to people’s lives,” ECB CEO Tom Harrison said.

READ | ICC Recommends Gloves For Umpires, CMOs And 14-day Isolation Camps For Post-COVID Cricket

England skipper Joe Root also expressed his gratitude to the West Indies team for making the tour happen. "As we get back to playing the game we love, we want to take the time to honour the brave key workers who went in to bat for their country under the toughest circumstances. It’s only fitting that we use this series as an opportunity to ‘raise a bat’ in their honour. We’ll wear their names with pride," Root said.

READ | Anderson 'grateful' To WI Team For Taking 'scary' Decision Of Touring England Amid COVID

First test to commence on July 8

Meanwhile, the West Indies team landed in the UK on June 9 and are already in the newly prescribed 'bio-secure bubble' as of now. The visitors have been quarantined at the Old Trafford for three weeks before the first test. The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently dates for which are July 16 and July 24. The ECB while announcing the proposed schedule had stated that decision on other scheduled matches for England Men and England Women this summer will be determined at a later date.

READ | ICC Affirms Kumble Committee Suggestions: 'COVID-19 Replacements' Allowed, Ban On Saliva