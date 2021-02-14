England Suffer Early Setback After Dismissing India For 329 In Chennai, Lose Burns For 0

England suffered an early setback on Day 2 of the second Test at Chepauk after losing opener Rory Burns in the third ball of their innings as Ishant Sharma struck early for India in the first session. Resuming play on Sunday at 300, Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten at 58 runs as he led India to 329 runs before they were bowled out. While Moeen Ali picked two wickets off his first over in the day, India's innings were wrapped up by pacer Olly Stone as he dismissed Kuldeep and Siraj. England are at 16 runs at the loss of one wicket in seven overs - with Ashwin and Ishant Sharma starting the proceedings for India at the time of the publishing of this story.

India bowled out for 329 runs in 1st innings

India dominate proceedings on Day 1

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, opener Rohit Sharma (161) and Ajinkya Rahane batted well on a difficult surface after the hosts had lost their top-order even before breaching the three-figure mark. After both the set batsmen were dismissed, it appeared as if India would suffer a batting collapse after Ravichandran Ashwin also followed with just 13 runs to his name. Nonetheless, Pant had other ideas as he went after the English bowlers. He was unbeaten at 33 including five boundaries and a maximum as India's scorecard read 300/6 at stumps on Day 1. This is a must-win contest for Team India in order to stay alive in the four-match series. More importantly, the Virat Kohli-led side cannot afford to lose another match in this series as it will end their chances of playing the ICC World Test Championship final at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's between June 18-22 against New Zealand.

India win toss, opt to bat in 2nd Test

All-rounder Axar Patel will make his Test debut at the Chepauk on Saturday as India elected to bat first after winning an important toss in the 2nd Test. Axar Patel was ruled out for selection in the previous game after he picked up an injury during the side's optional training. Winning the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed of the three changes made to the side. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been included in India's playing XI after a long wait along with Mohammad Siraj. spinners Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been left out of the 2nd Test at Chennai.

Image credits: @bcci / Twitter

