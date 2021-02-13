India Vs England: Michael Vaughan Concedes Defeat In 2nd Test Even Before End Of Day 1

After having faced a 227-run defeat in the first Test, Team India has bounced back stronger in the second Test at Chepauk with Rohit Sharma leading the attack. The swashbuckling opener put up the 'Hitman' show at the Chepauk as he brought up his seventh ton on Saturday while Ajinkya Rahane held the other end strong. The mammoth partnership between the two which has now led India to 248/4 after 71 overs has forced former England skipper Michael Vaughan to concede defeat in the second Test already.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan remarked that the English were doomed as he predicted India's victory to level the 4-match Test series. The former English skipper also raised questions over the visitor's decision to rest Dom Bess in the second Test after having bowled brilliantly in the previous game. Moreover, Vaughan also heaped praise on Rohit Sharma and his attack against the Englishmen at the Chepauk, highlighting that the Indian 'seems to be able to hit a boundary off-spinners whenever he wants.'

This is already looking like a Match winning innings from @ImRo45 !!! He seems to be able to hit a boundary off the spinners whenever he wants .... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 13, 2021

Dom Bess 17 wkts in 3 Tests at an ave of 22 !!! Dropped .... Would a batsman be dropped if he had scored 350 runs in 3 Tests !!???? #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 13, 2021

India win toss, opt to bat in 2nd Test

All-rounder Axar Patel made his Test debut at the Chepauk on Saturday as India elected to bat first after winning an important toss in the 2nd Test. Patel was ruled out for selection in the previous game after he picked up an injury during the side's optional training. Winning the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed of the three changes made to the side. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been included in India's playing XI after a long wait along with Mohammad Siraj. spinners Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been left out of the 2nd Test at Chennai.

Earlier in the day, young Shubman Gill was sent packing for a duck after he was trapped for a leg-before-the-wicket (LBW) by pacer Olly Stone. Cheteshwar Pujara was the next batsman to head back to the Pavillion after edging one to the slips off spinner Jack Leach's delivery. England were absolutely delighted after they dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli for a duck as Moeen Ali's delivery went on to crash the stumps, leaving the Indian run maestro baffled. However, Rahane & Rohit teamed up to stitch a 100-run partnership and counting. Sharma has been dismissed for 161 whereas Rahane is batting on 65 as the pitch continues to become more spin-friendly.

