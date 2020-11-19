England Vs South Africa 2020: 1 RSA Player Tests COVID-19 Positive, 3 Forced To Isolate

After the completion of a high-octane 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, English and South African players are all set to lock horns in a total of six white-ball matches in South Africa. While the fans of the host nation rejoiced at the confirmation of the series, a major roadblock may jeopardize the possibility of the England vs South Africa 2020 series. As confirmed by Cricket South Africa, a player from the Proteas squad has tested positive for COVID-19.

England vs South Africa 2020: COVID-19 threat looms over much-anticipated series

Cricket South Africa in an official statement confirmed the reports of a Proteas player testing positive for the virus ahead of the England series. Along with the cricketer, two more players are believed to have come in close contact with him. The cricket board has decided against disclosing the names of the three players. The cricketers in question are currently in self-isolation in Cape Town.

The board has created a bio-secure environment for the upcoming series, and hence, approximately 50 COVID-19 PCT tests were done on the players and support staff before they entered the bubble in Cape Town. The cricketer who has tested positive is said to be asymptomatic. The board has also confirmed that the three players will not be replaced from the South Africa squad for England 2020. However, two players will be added to the contingent as back-ups.

England vs South Africa schedule

The cricketing battle between the two nations is slated to commence on November 27. The two teams will play the opening contest of the 3-match T20I series in Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. The following two T20Is will take place on November 29 and December 1. Quinton de Kock and co will then face England in a three-match ODI series that begins on December 4. The second ODI fixture will take place on December 6 and the final match will be held on December 9.

South Africa squad for England 2020

Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne

England squad for South Africa 2020

Squad for T20s: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Squad for ODIs: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Tom Helm

