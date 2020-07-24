England Vs West Indies Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

England will take on West Indies in the 3rd Test match of the England vs West Indies three-match Test series on Friday, July 24. The ENG vs WI live match will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester. Here is the details about the England vs West Indies live streaming, ENG vs WI live in India details, ENG vs WI match details and where to catch the Eng vs WI live scores.

Also Read: ENG Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 3rd Test Match Live

England vs West Indies live streaming: Eng vs WI match preview

With the series tied at 1-1, England will be looking to win the match and clinch the series, while West Indies just needs a draw to retain the Wisden Trophy. West Indies won the first Test at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, while England levelled the series in Manchester last week thanks to a great performance from Ben Stokes. West Indies have the opportunity to win the Wisden Trophy in England after 32 years as the last time they had won the trophy was back in 1988.

Also Read: England Has Hard Seamers' Choice For Decisive Third Test Against West Indies

England vs West Indies live streaming: ENG vs WI 3rd Test weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the sun is expected to be out on Day 1 of the during the ENG vs WI live match on Friday. Rain could play spoilsport on Saturday and Sunday, while on Monday the weather is once again expected to be sunny. The final day of the ENG vs WI 3rd Test is predicted to be another day filled with clouds and showers. Coming to the pitch in Manchester, it will equally help the bowlers and the batsmen. The weather conditions will assist the quick bowlers.

Also Read: Richards-Botham Trophy For England-West Indies Tests

ENG vs WI live scores: Eng vs WI live in India and England vs West Indies live streaming

The Eng vs WI live in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the England vs West Indies live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the ENG vs WI match. The England vs West Indies live streaming would also be available in some countries on Sony LIV, Airtel TV or cricket.com.au. The England vs West Indies live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST. For Eng vs WI live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well.

Also Read: James Anderson And Jofra Archer Return As Eng Announce Squad For The Third Test Against WI

England vs West Indies live streaming: ENG vs WI match squad details

England vs West Indies live streaming: ENG vs WI match squad details: ENG Squad

Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England vs West Indies live streaming: ENG vs WI match squad details: WI Squad

John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer.

England vs West Indies live streaming: ENG vs WI live scores and likely playing XI

England vs West Indies live streaming: ENG vs WI live scores and playing XI: ENG

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer

England vs West Indies live streaming: ENG vs WI live scores and playing XI: WI

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph

(COVER IMAGE: WINDIES CRICKET / TWITTER)