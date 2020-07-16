England Vs West Indies Live Streaming In India, 2nd Test Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

England will take on West Indies in the 2nd Test match of the England vs West Indies three-match Test series on Thursday, July 16. The ENG vs WI live match will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester. Here is the ENG vs WI live streaming details, ENG vs WI live in India details, ENG vs WI match details and where to catch the ENG vs WI live scores.

England vs West Indies live in India 2nd Test preview

West Indies bowling dominated the fragile English batting line up in the first Test at Ages Bowl in Southampton with captain Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel leading the charge. England will look to level the series in Manchester as they welcome back regular skipper Joe Root who returns for the second Test after missing the first Test to attend the birth of his second child. West Indies need to win one of the two Test matches which will be played at Old Trafford to clinch a first series win in England for 32 years.

ENG vs WI live in India: ENG vs WI weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions for England vs West Indies second Test will mostly remain cloudy on Thursday and Friday, while an early shower is expected on Saturday. There is a thunderstorm prediction for Sunday, which will be the fourth day of the on England vs West Indies second Test, while the weather is expected to improve on the final day.

Coming to the pitch for the Eng vs WI match, the Manchester pitch is known to offer plenty of swing and movement to seamers, which will certainly help pacers from both the sides. The West Indies seamers will be looking to make the most out of the Manchester track that is well suited to their strengths.

ENG vs WI live scores: ENG vs WI live in India and ENG vs WI live streaming details

The ENG vs WI live in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the ENG vs WI live scores by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the ENG vs WI match. The ENG vs WI live in India would also be available on Sony LIV and Airtel TV. The England vs West Indies live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST. For ENG vs WI live scores of Eng vs WI match fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well.

ENG vs WI match: England vs West Indies squad details

Now that we have given you details about ENG vs WI live in India and Eng vs WI live streaming, let's take a look at England vs West Indies live match squads

ENG vs WI match: England vs West Indies squad details: ENG

Joe Root (captain), Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

ENG vs WI match: England vs West Indies squad details: WI

John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer.

(IMAGE: WINDIES CRICKET / TWITTER)