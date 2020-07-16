ENG Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2nd Test Match Schedule

England will take on West Indies in the second Test match of the three-match Test series which will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 16. Day 1 of the second Test will commence at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction, ENG vs WI Dream11 team and ENG vs WI Dream11 top picks.

ENG vs WI second Test preview

After winning the first Test by 4 wickets at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, West Indies will enter this match at Old Trafford eyeing a series win against the hosts. West Indies' pace attack dominated England's fragile batting line-up in the 1st Test and the visiting side will once again look to put on a good show against the Three Lions. Joe Root missed the first Test but will be back for England and the team will hope for a better showing with the bat this time around.

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 team

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 team: ENG squad

Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

We have named our squad for the second #raisethebat Test against @windiescricket starting at Emirates Old Trafford tomorrow ðŸ‘‡ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 15, 2020

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 team: WI squad

John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer.

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 top picks

Joe Root

Ben Stokes

Shannon Gabriel

Jason Holder

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 team playing XI

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 team, playing XI: ENG

Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Dominic Bess

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 team, playing XI: WI

John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Shamarh Brooks, Alzarri Joseph

ENG vs WI Dream11 team

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction

As per our ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction, WI are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction, ENG vs WI Dream11 top picks and ENG vs WI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ENGLAND CRICKET / TWITTER)